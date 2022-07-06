Look: Iowa Football Players Release Significant Announcement

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 03: General view of Iowa Hawkeyes helmets are seen during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Iowa Football has officially launched the "Iowa City NIL Club" initiative.

It was reportedly developed to allow Hawkeye fans to have more access to the football program. It was officially launched on Wednesday.

Fans that become members will have a chance for a meet-and-greet with the team, access to player-created content, access to an online community to engage with the players, and an annual NIL Club members-only tailgate.

It will cost $199 and proceeds from the sales will support every team member that is participating in it.

The first 2,000 passes will also be available starting in late July.

This is a great way for the fans and players to stay connected year-round.

It'll be interesting to see if other programs around the country follow suit.