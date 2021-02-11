Look: Iowa Has Blunt Message For ‘Haters’ After Win

Going into last night’s contest, Iowa had dropped four of their last five games. But, with a 79-66 win over No. 25 Rutgers — the Hawkeyes got their season trending back in the right direction with yet another top 25 win.

Through their recent losing skid, Fran McCaffery and his squad have been catching a lot of flack. Once one of the strongest teams in the league earlier this season, Iowa seemed to fall off out of nowhere.

The Hawkeyes had a message for the “haters” after the game.

Responding to an NCAA graphic highlighting their win, the Iowa Basketball Twitter account reminded the college hoops world of an interesting stat:

“Btw, haters. (Five) wins over ranked opponents is the most of any team in the country this season.”

While Iowa may have the most top 25 wins, they certainly aren’t of the greatest quality.

The Hawkeyes’ first win came against an uncharacteristically poor North Carolina team with an inflated early-season No. 16 ranking. Next came No. 19 Northwestern and No. 16 Minnesota, both who’ve since fallen well out of the top 25. The two wins over Rutgers (No. 14, No. 25) cap off their league-leading five.

NCAA national player of the year candidate Luka Garza is the undisputed leader of this team — but, the key to success continues to be sophomore guard CJ Fredrick.

After suffering a lower-leg injury in the first half of a Jan. 21 matchup with Indiana, Fredrick has been listed as day-to-day. Through their recent 2-4 run, the Hawkeyes have only won in games where the sharpshooter takes the court. Despite not scoring a single point in 17 minutes on Wednesday night, Fredrick’s three-point threat seems to be the key to Iowa’s high-low offense.

After occupying the top 10 for most of this season, the Hawkeyes fell all the way to No. 15 in the Week 12 AP Poll. Let’s see where this win carries them in Week 13.

Iowa will face off against Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.