Look: Iowa Savagely Trolls Purdue After Win

Before this afternoon's matchup between Iowa and Purdue, the Boilermakers' pregame train stalled on the middle of the field. Team staff had to push the vehicle off the field before the Big Ten contest got underway.

The Boilermakers' struggles didn't end there. At the end of the game, the final score read 24-3 in favor of the Hawkeyes.

After the game came to a close, Iowa's official Twitter account posted a photo of the stalled train on the field.

Take a look at the post here:

Like the train, the Purdue offense completely stalled during today's contest. The team collected just 255 total yards and failed to score a single touchdown. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell finished the game with 168 yards and two interceptions on 20/43 passing. He also took four carries for -26 yards.

Both Iowa and Purdue are now 5-4 on the year after today's result.