Look: Iowa Scores Defensive Touchdown After Crushing Hit On C.J. Stroud

The Iowa Hawkeyes are making their presence felt early in Saturday's conference matchup with undefeated Ohio State.

After holding the Buckeyes to a field goal following an opening drive interception, Iowa's defense bowed up and put a huge hit on C.J. Stroud to force the fumble and take it back for six.

Iowa's big play got some reaction from college football fans looking for an upset.

"Great way to start the day. When the offense can’t do [expletive], get it done on defense!" another said.

"Damn," a user cried.

The defensive TD gave Iowa a 7-3 lead to start the game against the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation.

Even at 3-3, the Kirk Ferentz's Hawkeyes are going to fight no matter who they're lining up against on any given Saturday.