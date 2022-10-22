Look: Iowa Trick Play Turned Into Disaster vs. Ohio State

IOWA CITY, IA - NOVEMBER 21: Mascot Herky the Hawk of the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers on November 21, 2015 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Conventional offensive playcalling doesn't seem to be doing anything for Iowa in today's game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, so they're trying a little trickery instead. That's not working either though.

On fourth-and-six from inside their 40-yard line, Iowa sent out the punting unit. After the Ohio State special teams unit ran back, Iowa punter Tory Taylor tried to run the ball instead.

But the Buckeyes special teams were able to get to Taylor in time, stopping him several yards short of the first-down marker to force a turnover on downs.

Ohio State got the ball back at Iowa's 34-yard line and were able to drive down for a field goal that gave them a 16-7 lead.

Offense has been the bane of Iowa's existence for basically the entire season. Three teams have already held them to seven points or less and their offense ranks in the bottom 10 in the entire FBS.

Were it not for Iowa's No. 3 defense, the Hawkeyes might be 0-6 rather than 3-3. A low-scoring offense might be good enough for Iowa to get one or two more wins against their Big Ten opponents so long as the defense stays stout.

But the Big Ten title game seems like a fantasy at this point. Bowl eligibility might get out of reach if they lose either of their next two games after this one.

Will Iowa's offense turn things around?