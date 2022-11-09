Look: Iowa Unveils Military Appreciation Helmet

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 23: The Penn State Nittany Lions face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes, September 23, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

The Iowa Hawkeyes football program has unveiled some special military appreciation helmets for Saturday's Big Ten matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The team's normal yellow-and-black Hawkeye logo is now painted with the colors of the American flag.

The program took to Twitter with a hype video on Tuesday night.

"For Those Who Served. #Hawkeyes," the team wrote.

Iowa has notched victories in each of its last two games, including this past Saturday's blowout win at Purdue. The team is now 5-4 on the year as it heads into this weekend's matchup against Wisconsin.

The Hawkeyes have received criticism for their lack of offensive prowess throughout the 2022 season. But over the last two weeks, the team is averaging 28.5 points per game.

Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.