Look: Iran Reporter's Question To US Coach Is Going Viral

Tuesday is going to be a massive sports day in the United States.

The United States Men's National Team is set to take on Iran at 2 p.m. ET as they need to win or else they're eliminated. They drew their first two games against Wales and England, while Iran lost to England and beat Wales in their first two games.

Heading into this game, there's a lot of animosity between the two countries (on and off the field) and that showed on Monday morning during manager Gregg Berhalter's media availability.

During the press conference, an Iranian journalist asked Berhalter why he hasn't asked the U.S. government to remove a naval ship near Iran.

No, seriously.

Berhalter doesn't have that kind of pull, so asking this question makes little sense. It also has nothing to do with the match that's set to take place on Tuesday.

It remains to be seen if he gets a similar question the next time he speaks to the media (likely Tuesday morning).