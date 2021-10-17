The Spun

Look: It’s Been A Tough Weekend For College Football Cheerleaders

Alabama cheerleaders performing during a football game.SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: The Alabama Crimson Tide cheerleaders perform prior to the CFP National Championship against the Clemson Tigers presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

College football cheerleaders have acquired some bumps and bruises on the sideline this weekend.

Friday night, Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei drilled a Syracuse cheerleader with a pass on the sideline at the Carrier Dome.

The cheerleader appeared to be OK, but it was a pretty direct hit.

Saturday evening, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young had an even bigger collision with a cheerleader.

Young rolled into a Mississippi State cheerleader following a scramble to the sideline on Saturday evening.

Alabama, No. 5 in the country following last weekend’s upset loss to Texas A&M, is leading Mississippi State, 28-6, on Saturday night.

Keep your head on a swivel, cheerleaders.

