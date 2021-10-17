Look: It’s Been A Tough Weekend For College Football Cheerleaders

College football cheerleaders have acquired some bumps and bruises on the sideline this weekend.

Friday night, Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei drilled a Syracuse cheerleader with a pass on the sideline at the Carrier Dome.

The cheerleader appeared to be OK, but it was a pretty direct hit.

DJ Uiagalelei hit a cheerleader on the sideline 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kAxNiap2Oc — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) October 16, 2021

Saturday evening, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young had an even bigger collision with a cheerleader.

Young rolled into a Mississippi State cheerleader following a scramble to the sideline on Saturday evening.

Been a bad week for cheerleaders on the sideline 😭😭 https://t.co/kYUKzyU9vd pic.twitter.com/brnO43oDaH — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) October 17, 2021

Alabama, No. 5 in the country following last weekend’s upset loss to Texas A&M, is leading Mississippi State, 28-6, on Saturday night.

Keep your head on a swivel, cheerleaders.