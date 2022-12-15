Look: It's Freezing At NFL Team's Practice Thursday

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 15: An employee cleans snow from the steps at FirstEnergy Stadium before the Cleveland Browns host the Chicago Bears on December 15, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

It's mid-December and NFL teams across the country are starting to really feel the chill. But for one team, things are getting extremely cold for practice today.

Photos from the Buffalo Bills' practice in upstate New York show star defensive end Shaq Lawson wearing a full winter coat underneath his practice jersey. Whether he was allowed to wear the coat during practice or not, it's clear that he's trying to avoid the frost.

Temperatures in Buffalo are in the 30s right now and are expected to drop to the 20s when they play against the Miami Dolphins this weekend. Worse still, the weather forecast calls for snow - more than six inches of it.

The photo is going viral with over 2,000 likes since this morning. Fans are starting to wonder if the cold is as much of an advantage against the Dolphins as analysts think it is.

"Ppl forget. yes the team is in Buffalo, but most of the players on the team are from Georgia, Florida and Texas. That’s why I don’t believe in weather advantage. “This is buffalo we’re use to it..” YOU’RE use to it, not the players," one user replied.

"Well it looks like both teams are at a disadvantage if their own players are wearing coats under jerseys," wrote another.

"bruh a big winter coat for 35 degrees... whattt. That is literal perfect hoodie weather," a third wrote.

It may have been a joke in the end, but it's still pretty funny.