Look: It’s Snowing At Lambeau Field Right Now

Green Bay Packers fans at Lambeau Field.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 27: Snow falls during warmups between the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Is it really a January playoff game at Lambeau Field without some snow? When the Packers and Niners came re-emerged from the tunnel for the second half, flurries starting falling in the Frozen Tundra.

“Here’s the snow at Lambeau,” tweeted 49ers reporter David Lombardi.

The 49ers came out with a different disposition to start the second half. Deebo Samuel got things started with a kick return into Packers territory. And finished it with a mean truck on a Green Bay tackler.

San Fran was then able to get the ball into the redzone. However, a couple of pretty costly penalties have forced a Robbie Gould field goal attempt to cut the Packers’ lead from seven to four.

Now the Niners will try to hold Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay’s offense scoreless on their first drive of the third quarter. And keep the cheeseheads at Lambeau quiet in the cold.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.