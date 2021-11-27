Look: It’s Snowing In Ann Arbor For Michigan, Ohio State Game

As if today’s marquee matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan needed anymore hype — it’s now snowing in Ann Arbor.

Meeting on the field of The Big House this afternoon, the bitter Big Ten rivals will face off in what could end up being an iconic “snow game” matchup between the two historic programs.

Yesterday, the weather forecast had the kickoff temperature at 33 degrees Fahrenheit with a 15 percent chance of snow showers. Hours before kickoff, those chances increased to 50 percent and the temperature dropped to a frigid 30 degrees.

Now with just minutes before the game gets underway, the snow is coming down at a decent rate in Ann Arbor.

Of course, fans are thrilled by this weather development.

Also, OTD in 1950. A game that changed the course of college football and especially the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry forever…THE SNOW BOWL ❄️🌹

More: https://t.co/hEbutMJRJu pic.twitter.com/giw4ZdZgy5 — MVictors (@MVictors) November 25, 2021

The winner of today’s matchup claims a Big Ten East Division title, a spot in the Big Ten Championship and a chance of entry into this year’s College Football Playoff.