The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: It’s Snowing In Ann Arbor For Michigan, Ohio State Game

Ryan Shazier attempts to tackle Denard Robinson.ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 26: Denard Robinson #16 of the Michigan Wolverines tries to get around the tackle of Ryan Shazier #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 26, 2011 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 40-34. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

As if today’s marquee matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan needed anymore hype — it’s now snowing in Ann Arbor.

Meeting on the field of The Big House this afternoon, the bitter Big Ten rivals will face off in what could end up being an iconic “snow game” matchup between the two historic programs.

Yesterday, the weather forecast had the kickoff temperature at 33 degrees Fahrenheit with a 15 percent chance of snow showers. Hours before kickoff, those chances increased to 50 percent and the temperature dropped to a frigid 30 degrees.

Now with just minutes before the game gets underway, the snow is coming down at a decent rate in Ann Arbor.

Of course, fans are thrilled by this weather development.

The winner of today’s matchup claims a Big Ten East Division title, a spot in the Big Ten Championship and a chance of entry into this year’s College Football Playoff.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.