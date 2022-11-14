Look: J.J. Watt Admits NFL Fan Got 'Screwed' Yesterday

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

J.J. Watt came through in a big way for a fan on Twitter after the NFL didn't.

On Monday, a Cardinals fan tweeted at the defensive end sharing that he lost $1,000 because officials incorrectly blew a play dead that would've resulted in Watt scoring a defensive touchdown.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year's response admitted they both got screwed. Saying, "I got you. DM me your address."

The NFL world reacted to Watt's viral reply.

"Legend..." a user tweeted.

"What a good dude," another said.

"If only every athlete was like J.J. Watt."

"Athletes helping out the gambling brother losses is my new favorite trend," another fan commented.

"Most athletes would make fun of you. Or tell you to screw off," another said. "Not JJ. This guy is a true legend [salute]."

"Common J.J. Watt W."

Man of the people.