Look: J.J. Watt Got A Pretty Cool Surprise This Week

GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 04: Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) smiles on the sideline during Arizona Cardinals training camp on August 4, 2021 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Prior to what's expected to be his last NFL game, the Arizona Cardinals reportedly had quite the surprise for J.J. Watt this week.

According to FOX Sports' Peter Schrager, the team surprised the future Hall of Famer with a 10-minute long sendoff video with cameos from Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and others.

If this is indeed it for the oldest Watt brother, what a run it was.

Five Pro Bowls, five first-team All-Pro selections, three Defensive Player of the Year awards and all-decade honors; perhaps no defensive player had as dominate a four-year stretch as Watt did from 2012-2015.

Not only was he sacking quarterbacks and catching touchdown passes, but brought the batted pass into vogue among NFL defensive linemen. Now in his final game, Watt will play in the one stadium he's never lined up on since entering the NFL 12 seasons ago.

Not bad for a former walk-on tight end.