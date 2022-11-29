Look: J.J. Watt Reacts To Wisconsin Hiring Luke Fickell

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JUNE 09: Defensive-line J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in an off-season workout at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on June 09, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Consider Badgers alum J.J. Watt a fan of Wisconsin's move to hire Luke Fickell, even if it's a bit bittersweet.

Taking to Twitter the night of the news, here's what the Cardinals defensive end had to say:

"Jim Leonhard is one of the greatest & most beloved Badgers of all time. Really feel for him in this process. He represents everything great about Wisconsin. At the same time, incredibly excited about the Luke Fickell hire and the message it sends about our goals & expectations."

Others reacted to Watt's thoughts in his mentions.

"[100%] agree," one fan said. "I like the message it sends. Badgers are all in here. I really didn't expect we would land the hottest coaching option available. We have always just set a goal to go to the rose bowl. No longer, let's get a National title."

"Couldn’t agree more," replied David Hookstead. "Wisconsin is lucky to have Jim Leonhard. I hope he stays on as DC. He’s a class act man who is a great role model for young men. At the same time, Luke Fickell is an amazing hire. A new era of Badgers football is officially underway."

"This is how all Badger fans should feel, this is the right way!"

Wisconsin is clearly all-in on wanting to return to the top of the Big Ten West.