Look: J.J. Watt Shares Heartfelt Message After Playoff Loss

J.J. Watt has seen it all throughout his NFL career, but the Cardinals’ playoff loss to the Rams is going to be a tough one to swallow.

Arizona’s postseason ended much earlier than expected. The Rams dominated the Cardinals from start to finish to win 34-11.

It didn’t end how Watt or his teammates anticipated it would. But the veteran defensive lineman is well aware that’s apart of the football journey.

“The beauty and the beast of sport. You get to ride the waves and enjoy the highs when everything goes right, but you also have to endure the agony and take it on the chin when you fail and experience the lows,” Watt said on Twitter. “Love and appreciate my teammates and all the fans.”

It was a frustrating night for J.J. Watt and all the Arizona Cardinals.

Kliff Kingsbury spoke about the loss and his team’s lack of experience in the postseason after the game.

“I think experience is a big part of it,” he said via NFL.com. “There’s only one way to experience playoff football and that’s to go through it. And unfortunately, we didn’t play our best game and I thought L.A. played a great game, had a great plan and outplayed us and outcoached us. But I think you just got to go through these moments and learn from it and grow from it and use it as motivation.”

It’s going to be a long offseason for Watt and the Cardinals.