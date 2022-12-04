Look: J.J Watt Was Shocked By College Football Play Decision

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after recording a sack in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

There was a massive moment during the Big 12 Championship Game between TCU and Kansas State on Saturday.

The game went to overtime and TCU had a chance to potentially win the game from inside the one-yard line on fourth and goal. Instead of calling a QB sneak the Horned Frogs handed the ball off and were stuffed by the Wildcats' defense.

This led to the Wildcats hitting the game-winning field goal, which gave the Horned Frogs their first loss of the season.

After the game was over, Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt took to Twitter and roasted TCU's coaching staff for taking the ball out of quarterback Max Duggan's hands on that play.

"QB Sneak is the single most difficult play to stop for 1 yard or less, without a doubt. Especially when you add pushers from behind into the equation. Will never understand taking the ball 5+ yards away from the line of scrimmage to try and gain 1 yard. At any level," Watt tweeted.

Watt does have a point, especially when Duggan has been the Horned Frogs' best player this season. They didn't need to go backward to go forward in that situation.

That said, they're still highly likely to make the College Football Playoff unless something wild happens in the next rankings.