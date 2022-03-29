Look: J.J. Watt’s Kyler Murray Video Is Going Viral

Once upon a time there were serious concerns that Kyler Murray wanted out of Arizona. However, J.J. Watt has remained adamant Murray wants to be a Cardinal. Watt’s latest video appears to confirm as much.

A video of Watt and Murray is going viral today. The two NFL stars spent their Tuesday afternoon getting in what looked like a tough workout.

It’s important to note Murray is sporting Cardinals apparel in the video.

Oh, and Watt’s sarcastic message is absolutely hilarious.

It certainly doesn’t look like Kyler Murray is removing himself from everything and anything Arizona Cardinals-related. Why would he be working out with J.J. Watt if he wanted a trade?

Regardless, Murray has already come out and said he’s committed to Arizona.

“I’m an Arizona Cardinal. I’ve done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that,” Murray said. “I’m not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal.”

The crazy offseason in Phoenix began when fans noticed Kyler Murray scrubbed everything Cardinals-related from his Instagram. It was a strange move, but fans overreacted a bit.

Murray will be playing for the Cardinals this upcoming season. Watt was right all along.