Look: Ja Morant Explains Infamous 'Real Estate' Tweet
Ja Morant wasn't a fan of how the Golden State Warriors were acting after they found an old tweet of his.
The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in six games last month and as soon as that series ended, a tweet surfaced from a few months ago where Morant said the Grizzlies take up "real estate" in the Warriors' heads.
Morant was speaking with Taylor Rooks and said that if he won a championship, he wouldn't care about what someone said in the past.
"If I won a championship, I wouldn't think about no other team or what somebody said months ago," Morant said.
He's definitely not taking his comment back, based on that answer.
Morant's Grizzlies lost to the Warriors in six games during the first round of the NBA Finals back in April.
We'll have to see if this little feud carries over into next season.