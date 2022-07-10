Look: Ja Morant Explains Infamous 'Real Estate' Tweet

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MAY 03: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors after Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on May 03, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Ja Morant wasn't a fan of how the Golden State Warriors were acting after they found an old tweet of his.

The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in six games last month and as soon as that series ended, a tweet surfaced from a few months ago where Morant said the Grizzlies take up "real estate" in the Warriors' heads.

Morant was speaking with Taylor Rooks and said that if he won a championship, he wouldn't care about what someone said in the past.

"If I won a championship, I wouldn't think about no other team or what somebody said months ago," Morant said.

He's definitely not taking his comment back, based on that answer.

Morant's Grizzlies lost to the Warriors in six games during the first round of the NBA Finals back in April.

We'll have to see if this little feud carries over into next season.