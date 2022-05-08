Look: Ja Morant Has Deleted Controversial Tweet

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 13: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies stands on the court during the fourth quarter of a NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on November 13, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. New Orleans Pelicans won the game 112 - 101. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

With growing concern surrounding the knee of Ja Morant, the Grizzlies star stirred the pot a bit more in a since-deleted tweet.

Morant limped off the court with about five minutes to go in Memphis' blowout loss to the Warriors Saturday night, after Jordan Poole appeared to grab at the point guard's knee during a trap near halfcourt.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area, "Ja implied Poole 'broke the code' in Game 3, but he has since deleted the tweet."

Morant's deleted comments started trending across the sports side of social media.

"Wonder why?" asked a Warriors fan.

"Jordan must be the [expletive] hulk if this is how he got hurt," commented another Dubs fan.

"Hopefully he grows up from this because there was no intent to hurt his knee on this play," another said.

"This is what I don’t like about Ja," a hoops fan replied. "He has Twitter fingers. For a play nowhere near as dirty as the one on GP2. He’s out for 5 weeks, Ja’s probably back for the next game."

"Confirmed new rivalry after this series."

Ja Morant did not not speak to the media after the loss, but did send off that tweet before removing it.

The Grizzlies are currently "evaluating" Morant's injury status.