Look: Ja Morant Reacts To Not Being Named First-Team All-NBA

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 08: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum on February 08, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Ja Morant's outstanding Year 3 performance wasn't enough to earn All-NBA First Team honors for the 2021-22 season.

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard was ultimately beat out by Luka Doncic (88 first-place votes) and Devin Booker (82) for the two First-Team guard spots. He received the third most first-team guard votes with 13.

Morant seemed to react to these results with a message on Twitter.

Morant averaged 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game in the regular season. Before the Grizzlies were ultimately eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in Round 2, he averaged 27.1 points, 9.8 assists and 8.0 rebounds.

These numbers were enough to earn him fringe consideration for the league MVP trophy. His Year 2 to Year 3 jump also saw him claim this year's NBA Most Improved Player award.

If Morant continues on his current trajectory, it won't be long before he sees his name etched on the All-NBA First Team list.