Look: Ja Morant Reveals His Pick For NBA's Best Team

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 08: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum on February 08, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has his team tied for the best record in the NBA Western Conference and by year's end they might have the top record in the league. But there's one team he's wary of as he chases an NBA title this year.

In a sit down interview with Malika Andrews, Morant was asked to identify the one team he anticipates his Grizzlies going through to win a title. Without missing a beat, he said the Boston Celtics.

Andrews asked him to clarify if there were any teams in the West that he's fearful of. But Morant dismissed those teams outright.

"Nah. I'm fine in the West," Morant said.

As you might imagine, that comment didn't go over too well with fans of some other NBA teams. Grizzlies and Celtics fans ate it up, but others were less forgiving.

"lol also it’s the bucks not the cel…" one user replied.

"Clippers in 6 but I love the energy @JaMorant check rock," wrote another.

"Fresh off getting blown out by Denver and ZERO WCF/Finals apps on his resume to date, lmao," a third fan wrote.

Ja Morant certainly has a lot of history to overcome to get his first title. He's won one playoff series in four NBA seasons.

But with the way he's playing this season, perhaps Morant can finally get to the NBA Finals.

Will the Celtics and the Grizzlies play each other for the NBA title?