Look: Ja Morant's Dad Has A Message For His Critics

Ja Morant may very well be out for the playoffs, but his father Tee is still making headlines.

On Wednesday, the first-time All-Star's proud father clapped back at fans trying to "LaVar Ball" him.

Telling Andscape's Marc J. Spears:

Somebody put on social media that I was annoying right after Game 1 because I embraced [Steph] Curry, had a conversation with him and Klay Thompson as well. And then after that, all of a sudden, I’m annoying? I’m in the player’s space? It’s sportsmanship to me but it was like, ‘Wow.’ So, I’m annoying for supporting my child?

Morant's dad went on to say that he doesn't let the outside noise bother him. And he's going to continue to be there for his son.

If you know me, my motto is, and pardon my French, ‘That don’t do [expletive] to my blood pressure.’ Meaning if somebody’s thinking what I’m doing is negative or saying negative things about me or whatever, I couldn’t care less because it don’t do [expletive] to my blood pressure. I’m going to keep being me because that’s all I know how to do.

It's not all negative for Tee on social media, however. Recently, Drake came to Morant's defense after folks attacked him for "attention-seeking."

