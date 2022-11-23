Look: Ja Morant's Trolling Backfires En Route To Loss

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 08: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum on February 08, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Ja Morant will need to be a bit more careful the next time he tries and trolls someone.

Morant, who's a star on the Memphis Grizzlies, decided to troll Sacramento Kings shooting guard Malik Monk with the game on the line. Monk was at the free throw line with the Kings up by one point when Morant came up to him and said "don't miss."

Monk made sure not to do that and sunk both free throws to push the lead to three. Morant then had a chance to tie the game at the other end of the floor and missed his first free throw.

Here's a replay:

Sometimes, it's best to just keep quiet and Morant likely learned that lesson once this game concluded.

The Grizzlies fell to 10-8 overall with the loss even though Morant led the team in scoring with 34 points.

They'll be back in action on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.