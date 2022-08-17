Look: Jack Del Rio Reveals Why He Deleted His Twitter Account

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 05: Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio of the Washington Football Team looks on during the second half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

It's been a tumultuous offseason for Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. After getting into trouble with the league for comments he made on Twitter, he deleted his social media account altogether.

Back in June, Del Rio deleted his Twitter account one week after making a controversial statement on the January 6, 2021 United States Capitol Building attack. Del Rio referred to the attack as a "dust up," and referring to the protests following the 2020 murder of George Floyd as "riots."

The Commanders defensive coordinator was fined $100,000 by the team, publicly admonished by head coach Ron Rivera, and ultimately apologized for his choice of words. The fine went to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

Today though, Del Rio finally addressed why he deleted his Twitter account. Speaking to the media, Del Rio said he deleted the account for "personal reasons."

Jack Del Rio is heading into his third year as defensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders and his job is not necessarily safe.

Washington's defense ranked in the bottom half of the league last year, up a league-high 34 passing touchdowns. They gave up over 30 points four times - losing each of those contests in the process.

Suffice it to say, Del Rio doesn't need any distractions as he tries to restore the Commanders defense in 2022.

Will Jack Del Rio get the team back on track this year?