Look: Jack Nicklaus Reacts To Major Honor At St. Andrews

Jack Nicklaus received a stunning honor in St. Andrews on Tuesday.

The former professional golfer became an honorary citizen of St. Andrews and is only one of three Americans to have that honor (Bobby Jones and Ben Franklin are the other two).

On Wednesday evening, he released a statement after becoming an honorary citizen and feels extremely grateful about it.

"The incredibly humbling recognition of being named an Honorary Citizen of St Andrews made for a day my family & I will always remember and treasure. In my speech, I wanted to hopefully honor St Andrews, the wonderful people of Scotland, and the great game of golf," Nicklaus tweeted.

Nicklaus won The Open Championship three times during his career, which is held in St. Andrews. For his career, he won 18 majors, which is still a PGA Tour record.

Congratulations to Jack on this wonderful achievement!