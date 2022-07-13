Look: Jack Nicklaus Received Major Honor On Tuesday

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Honorary starter and Masters champion Jack Nicklaus plays his shot during the First Tee ceremony to start the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jack Nicklaus walked away from the game of golf with the record for most majors won in a golfer's career.

That feat likely won't be beat - at least not anytime soon. Throughout his historic career, Nicklaus has racked up honor after honor, but one of his great achievements came earlier this week.

Nicklaus was named an honorary citizen of St. Andrews on Tuesday. He became just the third American to receive the distinction.

The others? None other than Benjamin Franklin - yes, that Benjamin Franklin - and legendary golfer Bobby Jones.

At first, Nicklaus said he declined to come back to St. Andrews. Nicklaus ended his career at St. Andrews with a birdie putt, what he thought was the perfect ending.

“I declined to come back the last couple of times to St. Andrews,” Nicklaus explained. “I didn’t want to come back and dilute that for what it was.”

However, he made an exception when he learned what he would be coming back for.

“To follow Bobby Jones and Benjamin Franklin, I’ve got to come back,” he said. “We’re back actually at the same hotel room I was in, Barbara and I stayed in every time we’ve been at St. Andrews.”

Congratulations to Jack!