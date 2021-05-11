Look: Jadeveon Clowney Reacts To Tim Tebow Signing

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Monday afternoon, former college/professional quarterback Tim Tebow is slated to make one of the most improbable comebacks in NFL history. The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly expected to sign Tebow on a one-year deal to rejoin his former Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer — this time at the tight end position.

Following his retirement from the NFL back in 2012, Tebow spent three seasons (2016-19) on the New York Mets’ minor league/spring training rosters. Having never played the a snap at the tight end position, the 33 year old will make his return to professional football after nearly a decade away from the game.

With all of these factors at play, it seems the only chance Tebow had to land this job opportunity rode on the weight his name carried and his strong connections to the Jags’ first-year NFL head coach.

Understandably, this perceived favoritism didn’t sit right with some current NFL players who’ve spent years honing their craft.

After the news of a potential Tebow signing broke on Monday, former superstar wide receiver Dez Bryant, who’s also in the midst of an NFL comeback, took to Twitter to share his criticism of the decision.

“So Tebow haven’t played an NFL game in damn near a decade and it’s that simple…no hate but you got to be kidding me,” he wrote.

Three-time Pro-Bowl defensive end and recently-signed Cleveland Brown Jadeveon Clowney seemingly agreed with Bryant’s gripes, reposting the wideout’s message on Instagram.

Jadeveon Clowney doesn’t appear to be fond of the Jaguars signing Tim Tebow pic.twitter.com/eY1T3K56cR — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) May 11, 2021

Bryant and Clowney aren’t outliers with this opinion. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush II also knocked the expected signing, comparing it to the fact that former NFL starter Colin Kaepernick still doesn’t have a job in the league.

😂😂Tebow got a job before kaepernick. Wait til we play Jacksonville💤💤💤💤 — Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) May 11, 2021

While it may not be a popular move amongst some of the league’s current players, Tebow is expected to sign sometime in the next couple weeks.