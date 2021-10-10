Look: Jaguars Fan’s Urban Meyer Sign Is Going Viral

A Jacksonville Jaguars fan had a pretty funny Urban Meyer-themed sign at the stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville is hosting Tennessee on Sunday afternoon. The 0-4 Jaguars are seeking their first win of the season against their divisional rival.

It’s been an eventful week for Meyer, who went viral for not-so-good reasons. Meyer was spotted getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. The Jaguars head coach stayed in Ohio following last Thursday night’s loss to the Bengals, claiming he wanted to see his grandchildren. Meyer was then spotted out at his restaurant in Columbus.

Meyer has since apologized, though not everyone is upset with him.

One Jaguars fan had a sign at the stadium on Sunday afternoon: “I WANT TO PARTY WITH URBAN!” the sign reads.

Sign in Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/vLWVqH6OPp — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 10, 2021

We’re going to guess that Meyer will not take the fan up on that offer, but hey, you never know.

The Jaguars are trailing the Titans, 31-19, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. The game is being televised on local CBS channels.