Look: Jaguars Get Off To Disastrous Start vs. Chargers

Well, that's not how Trevor Lawrence imagined his first playoff throw...

On the second play of the game, the Jaguars threw an interception off a tipped pass; which eventually led to an Austin Ekeler touchdown.

Here's what fans had to say about the Jags' less than auspicious start:

"Bro the game just started…" a fan said.

"At least Bortles would've thrown the INT in style," another replied.

"TLaw not ready for this stage I suppose," another tweeted.

"Absolute disaster start."

"Not the Trevor Lawrence playoff debut we were expecting…" another commented.

"Trevor," another fan facepalmed.

The Jaguars have already spotted Justin Herbert and Co. seven points less than a minute in. And even worse, Lawrence has thrown a second interception on a fourth-down conversion just outside of the redzone.

We'll certainly see what the Jags are made of as they attempt to fight their way back into this one.