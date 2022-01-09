Look: Jaguars’ Message For The Colts Is Going Viral

The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the NFL world with a Week 18 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

Indianapolis only needed to beat lowly Jacksonville to lock up a playoff spot on Sunday afternoon, but Carson Wentz and Co. were unable to get it done.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars stunned the Colts, 26-14, on Sunday afternoon. Jacksonville will get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but the AFC South franchise managed to end the year with a victory, too.

Following the game, the Jaguars channeled a great scene from the movie Holes to poke fun at their divisional rival.

Well done, Jacksonville.

Indianapolis, meanwhile, finishes the season at 9-8, missing out on the playoffs.