Look: Jaguars Star Trying To Recruit Tee Higgins

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals catches the ball over Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams for a touchdown in the third quarter during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals will have a big decision to make on wide receiver Tee Higgins this offseason.

The team is going to try and sign him to a long-term extension but as always, there's a chance that those talks might not go well. If that happens, the Bengals could look to trade him for a top draft pick, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has seen that report and is already trying to recruit Higgins.

Etienne has good reason to recruit Higgins since they were college teammates when they were at Clemson.

Higgins would also give the Jaguars a true WR1 as he's been very productive ever since he came into the NFL. In just three seasons, Higgins has accumulated 215 receptions for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Seeing him catch passes from Trevor Lawrence would be pretty awesome. It would also make the Jaguars even more of a contender.