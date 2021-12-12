Look: Jaguars Wide Receiver Has Worst Drop Of Season

Laviska Shenault Jr. may have just dropped the easiest pass seen in the NFL this season.

Trevor Lawrence threaded a perfect pass to Shenault and he somehow dropped it which turned into an easy interception.

if Trevor Lawrence just retired I’d understand https://t.co/3BZnTwrJAi — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) December 12, 2021

Jacksonville is on its way to another loss as it trails Tennessee 20-0 towards the end of the 4th quarter. Lawrence has had another dreadful day as the starting quarterback as he has no touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Besides that drop, it’s been a tough day for Shenault as well. He only has 34 yards on four receptions.

The Jaguars are going to drop to 2-11 overall as there continues to be more turmoil with the team. Earlier this week, a report surfaced that head coach Urban Meyer called his coaching staff “losers.”

Jacksonville will have a shot at 3-11 next week with a game against Houston, who is just as bad.