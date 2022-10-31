Look: Jaire Alexander Reveals What He Said To Stefon Diggs

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Jaire Alexander of Green Bay Packers gestures during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 9, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The back-and-forth between Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers corner Jaire Alexander started well before kickoff, as the two players jawed at each other all the way out the tunnel on Sunday night.

After the game, Alexander revealed to reporters what he said to Diggs.

Saying, "I was just keeping it real with him. I told him he couldn’t mess with me and he a little boy. That's all that was. Just being honest, that's all I can do."

As for who got the last laugh? It depends who you ask.

"I don't give a f--- who started it, I finished it. I got the win," Diggs said after the 27-17 victory. "I don't deal with moral victories. I don't deal with one-on-one battles because it's not a one-on-one game. ... It's a team effort, and I got a dub. I feel like at the end of the day there are no moral victories."

That quote was relayed to Alexander in the postgame media scrum, but the Pro Bowl CB wasn't really having it. Replying, "Nah, I don't either. I finished it."

Diggs finished with six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. While Alexander recorded an interception, a tackle and four pass deflections. But only one team walked off of Highmark Stadium's field with a W.