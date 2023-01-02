Look: Jalen Hurts' Agent Reacts To Another Loss By Eagles

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 18: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts' agent chose to clap back against those who say the Eagles quarterback is merely a product of the players around him.

Taking to Twitter after Philadelphia's second straight loss without Hurts in the lineup, Nicole Lynn took a not-so-subtle jab at the QB's detractors. Saying, "Someone told me it was the system."

Her tweet began to go viral over the weekend.

"You might be the goat for this," a fan laughed. "Jalen Hurts for the girls, and the girls are (in a good way) for the birds."

"Securing the bag with interest," tweeted O.J. Spivey.

"Yeah Jalen gonna get paid lol."

"Get their asses!!" another said.

"Talk to em!"

"I heard the same thing."

"What a perfect tweet by Jalen Hurts’ agent," an Eagles fan account replied. "It’s crazy to think that Hurts missing the last two games might have improved his odds at winning MVP. Not to mention that eventual contract offer probably went up a bit too."

She said what she said.