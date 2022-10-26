Look: Jalen Hurts Asked Who He's Rooting For In World Series
Jalen Hurts has some seriously-conflicted rooting interests in this year's World Series.
Obviously, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has become a major part of the Philly sports community. That being said, he was also born and raised in Houston, Texas.
These two facts made it nearly impossible to pick a team in this year's World Series matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros.
Hurts was asked about his preferred team during a press conference on Wednesday.
"I'm Houston born and raised. I love my city," Hurts said. "That's my hometown, but my home now is Philly — and I love this city too."
The 2022 World Series will kickoff with Game 1 on Friday night in Hurts' hometown. The 6-0 Eagles will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 8 matchup on Sunday.
Hurts and the Eagles will travel to Houston for a Week 9 matchup against the Texans on November 3. The Phillies could be back in Houston for a possible Game 6 matchup on the following day.