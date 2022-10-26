Look: Jalen Hurts Asked Who He's Rooting For In World Series

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts has some seriously-conflicted rooting interests in this year's World Series.

Obviously, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has become a major part of the Philly sports community. That being said, he was also born and raised in Houston, Texas.

These two facts made it nearly impossible to pick a team in this year's World Series matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros.

Hurts was asked about his preferred team during a press conference on Wednesday.

"I'm Houston born and raised. I love my city," Hurts said. "That's my hometown, but my home now is Philly — and I love this city too."

The 2022 World Series will kickoff with Game 1 on Friday night in Hurts' hometown. The 6-0 Eagles will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 8 matchup on Sunday.

Hurts and the Eagles will travel to Houston for a Week 9 matchup against the Texans on November 3. The Phillies could be back in Houston for a possible Game 6 matchup on the following day.