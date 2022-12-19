Look: Jalen Hurts' Status For NFL Playoffs Revealed

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

On Monday, news got out that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in Sunday's win over Chicago.

According to several insiders, it isn't believed to be a "long-term" injury. And NBCS Philly's John Clark reports that the injury shouldn't affect the MVP candidate's playoff status.

Tweeting, "I’m told there is no doubt: Jalen Hurts will be ready for the playoffs. I’m told the sprained shoulder is not considered serious. Jalen’s status for Saturday in Dallas is in doubt. Source says x-rays were negative. Nothing was broken. An MRI diagnosed a sprained right shoulder."

Fans reacted to the most recent report on social media.

"Speculating, but from the video & fairly vague diagnoses that was made public - possible AC joint sprain. Graded 1 to 3. I had a grade 3 that required 2 surgeries. Even grade 1 is super limiting. Couldn’t imagine trying to throw a football with it," said former NFL WR Ryan Switzer.

"Available but will it [be] a lingering problem?" another user asked.

"Being told he’s resting since this game is now as relevant as Kathy Griffin’s career."

"I’m told the injury is to Jalen Hurts’ right throwing shoulder. I’m told he needs some rest and some rehab," Clark followed-up. "It is amazing some of the throws he made and how well he played after the sprain. One Eagle told me 'He’s a tough MF.'”

Some positivity out of Philadelphia.