Look: Jalen Ramsey Fires Back At AFC Executive Who Called Him 'Overrated'

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

In a recent poll conducted by ESPN, Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey once again finished atop the list as the best cornerback in the NFL.

That being said, one anonymous AFC executive had this to say about the All-Pro superstar.

“I think he’s falling off and a little overrated at this point,” the exec said. “Super Bowl, to me, is an indication of what it’s going to look like moving forward.”

In addition to this criticism, ESPN NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler also pointed out that a few voters didn't put Ramsey among their top-five corners in the league.

Ramsey responded to these doubters with a message on Twitter.

"This is comedy Cam…" he said in response to a tweet from Cameron DaSilva of TheRamsWire. "This DB shit is not even a debate anymore at this point forreal & everybody will see ONCE AGAIN just like they have been seeing! It’s just funny seeing people try to find ways to get me from being top dawg.

"I’ll speak more on this when the time comes."

Ramsey gave up a lengthy touchdown to Tee Higgins in this past year's Super Bowl, but there was a pretty clear offensive pass interference no-call on the Bengals wide receiver. Ramsey also notched his third All-Pro selection despite battling injury issues for much of the season.

Marshon Lattimore and Jaire Alexander ranked No. 2 and No. 3 behind Ramsey on ESPN's poll.

Do you think Ramsey deserves to be ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the league?