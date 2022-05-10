Look: Jalen Rose Comment Goes Viral Following Tom Brady News

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Jalen Rose attends The Jeep Wrangler Celebrity Customs Reveal Event at Optimist Studios on September 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Jeep)

Earlier Tuesday morning, the sports world learned that Tom Brady will receive a massive payday when he's done playing football.

FOX announced Brady will sign with the network when he retires from the game of football. According to multiple reports, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with the network.

Of course, that staggering amount of money made the Tom Brady acquisition news go viral. GQ writer Tyler Tynes then published an old quote from ESPN's Jalen Rose about the rise in salaries among sports media personalities and the lack of equality among pay and opportunities for former Black athletes.

Here's what Rose said, via GQ:

But what we have to do, as former athletes and Black people, is always ask: who’s the Black version of that successful picture? When you’re watching your favorite basketball or football game, very minimal Black play-by-play folks, very minimal Black hosts, very few former basketball players are getting paid top dollar.

Rose has a point.

Tom Brady, Tony Romo, Greg Olsen and more have been given immense salaries over the past few years. However, the is lack of representation among former Black athletes for the same roles going to the likes of Brady, Romo and Olsen.

Will that change in the near future?