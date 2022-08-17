Look: Jalen Rose Thinks Bronny James Should Play For 1 CBB Program

MIAMI, FL - MAY 19: ESPN Analyst, Jalen Rose looks on and smiles before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 19, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

The recruitment for Bronny James is starting to really heat up.

On Monday, Jamie Shaw of On3 reported that Michigan, Oregon, and USC are actively recruiting James, even though he may not commit to a school. He could just go to the NBA G League before playing in the NBA.

Former Michigan basketball star Jalen Rose has weighed on the recruitment process and made his pitch for James to play for his alma mater.

"First and foremost Bronny, your parents don’t have to get to know the head coach,” Rose said via On3. “Because they won a championship with him in Miami. And you want to pick a school with a head coach that knows what it’s like to play and perform on that level to get you there.”

“Second, you went to L.A. to make your name. Come back to the Midwest and show your game. And here’s the other thing: You can go kick at that big house in Ohio when your parents are on the West Coast. Think about that on the days off. But in all honesty, all of the sudden you to Ann Arbor, it’s a very quaint college town."

Michigan is coached by Juwan Howard, who has a history with the family. He's coached and played with LeBron James, Bronny's dad.

James is currently the No. 12 player in his home state (California) and the No. 7 shooting guard in the 2023 class, per 247sports composite rankings.

He's yet to take any visits to schools, but that could change before the end of the year.