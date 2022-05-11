Look: Jamaal Williams Isn't A Fan Of Hard Knocks

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 20: Jamaal Williams #30 of the Detroit Lions runs against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions were selected for this year's season of "Hard Knocks" on HBO. While some players may be pumped about the extra exposure, others are indifferent to the cameras that will be following them around this offseason.

Veteran running back Jamaal Williams shared his blunt thoughts on the TV show during a press conference on Wednesday.

"I don't give a f---," he said.

“All that is to me now is more cameras walking around staring at me,” Williams added. “I don’t care. I just want to play football. I want to win a Super Bowl — this year. Forget the 'Hard Knocks,' all that stuff. It’s just going to happen, you know what I mean? Like, people think I’m funny, but I don’t do it on purpose. It’s just me. I just walk around and just be me all the time, that’s it. I can’t fake nothing."

Williams has the perfect personality for a show like 'Hard Knocks.' His happy-go-lucky demeanor usually results in some pretty hilarious clips.

But when it comes to the unfamiliar cameras this offseason, Williams plans on being all business.

“But they’re gonna see it. They’re gonna see it on my face. Every time they’ve got a camera in my face, I’m just gonna look at them," he said. "We’ve got people here to do that already. So if they’re not people you already know and they’ve got a camera in my face, I’m not gonna smile at them. Maybe. We’ll see.”