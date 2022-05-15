Look: Jameis Winston Interview Went Viral This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile following their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

After tearing his ACL last season, Jameis Winston is itching to get back on the field.

A 14-second snippet from an NFL Network interview is making the rounds on Twitter. On the topic of his recovery, the New Orleans Saints quarterback discussed the difficulty of being removed from in-game action following the season-ending injury.

"As a kid, my passion was always football," Winston said. "But being taken away from the game, I didn't realize that my passion was playing football."

Of course, social media rarely offers full context. Michael Irvin had just asked Winston if the long recovery instilled a greater appreciation for football after having it stripped away.

The rest of his response helps clarify his point.

"I just miss playing football. Being with my teammates, game-planning, and just attacking the field with them," Winston added. "This was the first time in my life, when I first to the Saints, I got a chance to sit behind Drew [Brees] and took everything slowly. But this was my first time I was not in the building. I was really removed from it."

Winston said he got "hungrier" to get back on the field and re-join his teammates. The former No. 1 pick also asserted that he'd able to play "right now" if needed and anticipates being the Saints' Week 1 starter against the Atlanta Falcons.