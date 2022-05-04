Look: Jameis Winston Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu Signing

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints looks to throw a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Four-time All-Pro defensive back Tyrann Mathieu is the newest member of the New Orleans Saints after signing a multi-year deal with the team today. His new team's quarterback had some thoughts on his return to his hometown.

Taking to Twitter, Winston retweeted the Saints' announcement that they had signed Mathieu and tagged the three-time Pro Bowler in his message. He included the emojis for "honey," "badgers" and "Saints."

Winston's tweet has over 1,000 likes and and a few hundred retweets in just a few minutes. Mathieu himself has yet to react to the news on Twitter.

Tyrann Mathieu was born and raised in New Orleans before going to LSU. While playing for Les Miles and the Tigers, Mathieu won First-Team All-SEC and SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

After being dismissed from the LSU program in 2012, Mathieu waited for the 2013 NFL Draft, where the Arizona Cardinals took him in the third round. He quickly justified the Cardinals' faith, becoming an elite playmaker for them.

He has spent the last four years split between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, during which he won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs and made two more Pro Bowls.

Now he's back in his Louisiana stomping grounds and joining a Saints team making a big transition from the Payton-Brees era to the Allen-Jameis era.

There's a lot to be excited about in New Orleans right now.