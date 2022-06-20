Look: Jameis Winston's Younger Brother Works Out For Major Program

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 02: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston attends the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

There are a number of NFL siblings who are getting ready for their first forays into college football. For former No. 1 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston, his brother has the attention of a major college program.

On Monday, Jonah Winston - the younger brother of Jameis - took part in Florida State's camp led by head coach Mike Norvell. Jonah Winston is hardly on the verge of making a commitment as he's still in middle school. He's a prospect in the Class of 2026.

But the tweenage Winston didn't look too bad in terms of form. A video from Noles247 analyst Zach Blostein shows him making a long, accurate throw to one of the receivers.

The younger Winston has some familiarity with FSU football of course. His brother won a Heisman, a national title and two conference titles as the starting quarterback for the Seminoles between 2013 and 2014.

While it's way too early for Jonah Winston to commit to any college, he has already expressed an interest in Florida State. After the training session, Winston told FSU reporter Max Escarpio that he's had conversations with Mike Norvell and is hopeful that he'll get an offer someday.

“The conversations I had with the coaches were great at the camp! I did get a chance to talk to coach Norvell when I went to my brother’s graduation. We basically just introduced ourselves to each other and talked about me coming to camp," Winston said.

What could be more exciting for 'Noles fans than having the brother of a school legend commit to their program?

Winning a title with the brother of a school legend would probably be up there...