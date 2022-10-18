Look: James Franklin Has A Problem With Michigan Stadium

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 02: Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on against the USC Trojans during the 2017 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Michigan Stadium is one of the most iconic venues in all of sports, but Penn State's James Franklin believes "The Big House" has one big problem.

Recalling the halftime skirmish that occurred between the Wolverines and Nittany Lions in last Saturday's blowout loss, Franklin pointed out that the stadium's tunnel is an issue.

Telling The Athletic's Audrey Snyder: “The one tunnel is a problem and has been. We’re not the first team to get into a jawing match in the tunnel.”

The tunnel in Ann Arbor is one of the few in college football where both leaves enter and exit the field through the same pathway. And with emotions running high, it's easy to see how things can escalate to shoving matches and more.

Michigan Stadium's tunnel was recently named after legendary Wolverines coach Lloyd Carr who led UM to its last national title in 1997.

So it's hard to see the school making any structural changes to its field any time soon.