Look: James Harden Has Officially Landed In Philadelphia

James Harden is officially in Philadelphia and ready to join his new team.

The 76ers traded for Harden this past Thursday in a blockbuster deal that sent Ben Simmons to Brooklyn, along with multiple first-round draft picks.

The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

The Beard has arrived in Philly! Daryl Morey after over a year of trying, landed his man James Harden 🎥 @dmorey pic.twitter.com/Ug3hBNVQyy — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 12, 2022

Harden played in 44 games for the Nets this season but wasn’t a good fit. He also reportedly clashed with Kevin Durant numerous times, including their ideals on team culture.

In those 44 games, Harden averaged 22.5 points per game, plus eight rebounds and 10 assists per game. He also shot 33% from three-point range.

He’ll look to help the 76ers go on a championship run as they look to be all in this season. They’re currently 33-22 and have won seven of their last 10 games.

Philadelphia is also only 2.5 games out of the top spot in the Eastern Conference, which belongs to the Miami Heat.

The 76ers will take on the Cavaliers on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET, but Harden won’t be playing. He’s not scheduled to make his 76ers debut until at least Tuesday.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, has lost 10 games in a row and is currently 29-26 overall.