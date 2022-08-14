Look: James Harden Teases Potential Major Christmas Day Game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 25: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers warms up before the start of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on February 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this year, the NBA will have to put out some really compelling matchups in order to compete with the NFL for viewers. But if what Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is teasing is real, they might have done just that.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Harden had just four words. "Christmas in the garden!" he wrote, hinting at a potential game against the New York Knicks.

Harden's tweet immediately went viral, garnering over 3,000 likes in just 15 minutes. Fans are already getting excited for the prospects of a 76ers-Knicks game on Christmas Day.

Not everyone is so sure that James Harden meant Madison Square Garden. A few are wondering if he meant TD Garden instead for a showdown with the reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics.

A 76ers-Celtics matchup would be even more compelling if we're being honest. But TD Garden doesn't generally go by "The Garden," so if that is the case, Harden is definitely trolling Knicks fans.

Of course, any primetime games featuring the Philadelphia 76ers are likely to be must-see TV. The combination of Harden and reigning scoring champion Joel Embiid is hard to pass up.

However, it will be even harder to keep the Sixers off of primetime if they do what's being rumored and trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

Will we see James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day? If so, who will their opponent be?