Look: James Harden Working Out With 76ers Players Today

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 10: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Miami Heat during the first half in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at FTX Arena on May 10, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Earlier this offseason, James Harden declined his $47.4 million player option with the Philadelphia 76ers.

That being said, he's still likely to return to Philly for another season in 2022-23.

On Thursday, the All-Star shooting guard got a workout in with rising-star Tyrese Maxey and Sixers assistant coach Sam Cassell.

Harden posted a video of his workout on TikTok:

Harden's decision to decline his player option opens up some cap space for the Philadelphia organization. He and the Sixers brass are expected to meet sometime in the near future to iron out the details on a longterm extension.

Harden expressed his commitment to the 76ers after they were eliminated from this year's postseason.

"I’ll be here, yeah. Whatever allows this team to continue to grow and get better — and do the things necessary to win and compete at the highest level," he said.

Harden is coming off a relatively disappointing postseason with the Sixers. Perhaps these offseason workouts and a new contract will help him bounce back in Year 2.