Look: James Harden's Pre-Game Outfit Is Going Viral Tonight

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 10: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Miami Heat during the first half in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at FTX Arena on May 10, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

James Harden is well known for turning heads with his pregame outfits.

Ahead of tonight's season-opening matchup between Philadelphia and Boston, the 76ers guard furthered that reputation with yet another wild outfit choice.

Harden went with a casual, comfortable and no-doubt expensive look as he walked through the tunnel at Boston's TD Garden.

Take a look at the fit here:

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to Harden's pregame outfit.

"What my teachers sees when I walk into class 15mins late," one fan wrote.

"What is he wearing???" another asked.

"When you woke up and forget you got a game today," another said.

"Bro really rolled out of bed and remembered today was opening night," another joked.

Harden signed a two-year contract extension with the Sixers earlier this summer. After struggling this past season, the star guard hopes to get things back on track with a title-contending year this season.

Tonight's highly-anticipated Eastern Conference matchup will tipoff at 7:40 p.m. ET.