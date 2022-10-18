Look: James Harden's Pre-Game Outfit Is Going Viral Tonight
James Harden is well known for turning heads with his pregame outfits.
Ahead of tonight's season-opening matchup between Philadelphia and Boston, the 76ers guard furthered that reputation with yet another wild outfit choice.
Harden went with a casual, comfortable and no-doubt expensive look as he walked through the tunnel at Boston's TD Garden.
Take a look at the fit here:
The NBA world took to Twitter to react to Harden's pregame outfit.
"What my teachers sees when I walk into class 15mins late," one fan wrote.
"What is he wearing???" another asked.
"When you woke up and forget you got a game today," another said.
"Bro really rolled out of bed and remembered today was opening night," another joked.
Harden signed a two-year contract extension with the Sixers earlier this summer. After struggling this past season, the star guard hopes to get things back on track with a title-contending year this season.
Tonight's highly-anticipated Eastern Conference matchup will tipoff at 7:40 p.m. ET.