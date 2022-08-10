Look: Jameson Williams Has New Jersey Number

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 04: John Metchie III #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes with Jameson Williams #1during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams won't have the same jersey number that he wore at Alabama.

Williams has officially switched from No. 1 to No. 9 and he even sought Matthew Stafford's blessing when he was thinking about making that change.

According to ESPN's Eric Woodyard, Stafford had no problem with it.

Williams was originally set to wear No. 18 to honor Calvin Johnson who wore No. 81 before deciding that he wanted a single-digit number.

The Lions are still unsure when Williams will make his NFL debut. He's still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in January during the National Championship Game against Georgia.

He's been at practice but hasn't been cleared to come off the PUP List yet.

Based on what Williams did in 2021, he's set to make a big impact for Detroit once he's healthy. He finished the season with 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns.