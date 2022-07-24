Look: Jamie Erdahl Excited For Her Debut Monday Morning

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Sports reporters Jenny Dell and Jamie Erdahl attend Rolling Stone Live SF with Talent Resources on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Rolling Stone)

On Monday, July 25, 2022, Jamie Erdahl will be making a major change to her life - and she's excited for it.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Erdahl made a creative post about her impending move to NFL Network's Good Morning Football. She created a poem in the style of Clement Clarke Moore's iconic A Visit from St. Nicholas ('Twas the Night Before Christmas).

'twas the night before GMFB and all through my temporary apartment in New Jersey...

I was trying to sleep but my brain was a-racing!



My clothes were picked out-

My kicks were shined up...

In hopes that Saints Peter (Schrager), Kyle (Brandt), and Jason (McCourtey) would cheers my coffee cup!"



...

"'Twas" a creative way for Erdahl to express her excitement for her new role too. The post is going viral with over 500 likes and a lot of loving comments in less than an hour.

"Good luck Jamie. Can't wait to see what you bring to the table! I loved Kay Adams, so you have some big shoes to fill. (OK her shoes are probably really small, but you know what I mean) I have no doubts you will do great!" one user replied.

"Huge congrats Jamie! You have consistently been one of the best sideline reporters in the country. Super excited to see you on GMFB!" wrote another.

"Welcome to the best show Jamie, looking forward here in the UK to seeing you boss the guys around, (good luck on that by the way) !!" a third wrote.

The Erdahl era of Good Morning Football starts on Monday.